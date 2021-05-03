Orlando Pirates fans call for Zinnbauer sacking after Sundowns loss

Khaya Ndubane

‘Zinnbauer must go.’ This was the call from Orlando Pirates fans after their side’s 3-0 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns in a DStv Premiership match at Orlando Stadium on Sunday.

This was the Buccaneers third loss against the Brazilians this season, having lost 1-0 in the first round of the league campaign and before suffering a 4-1 humiliating defeat at the hand of Sundowns in the quarterfinals of the Nedbank Cup.

Following Sunday’s defeat, some Pirates fans took to Twitter to voice their displeasures against the German mentor, with some calling for his immediate sacking.

I love @orlandopirates fully. But Josef Zinnbauer must go. And if any @orlandopirates employee does not agree. They too must go. Immediately! — Thato Andile Majola (@ThatoMajola) May 2, 2021

ASHAMED is the right word sisThandi! Zinnbauer and Fadlu should be shown the door. We don’t have a style of play. Every game is a gamble with no clear philosophy or direction. We can’t allow these two to experiment with this club and our feelings. Enough is enough! — Lust4Life (@Inno_Unlock) May 3, 2021

Khoza definitely needs to look for a coach Zinnbauer is tactically clueless when it comes to his game plan, it seems he doesn’t have a plan B, look at his substitution in big games or any other game, he can’t even give subs proper time for a player to make an impact… — Fortune (@Fortuna68845285) May 3, 2021

Josef Zinnbauer must be shown an exit. He has good players at his disposal, but he cannot get positive results. The question is, though, who will replace him? #PhaphamaBreakfastShow https://t.co/mL1dC0SwJ9 — Oupa Khalanga Baloyi (@OupaBaloyi7) May 3, 2021