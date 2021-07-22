Tributes pour in as former Orlando Pirates striker Ian Palmer passes away

Jonty Mark

Former Orlando Pirates striker and assistant coach Ian Palmer, who was also a head coach at Manning Rangers, Santos, Black Leopards and Chippa United, among others, has passed away.

This was confirmed on Thursday to Phakaaathi by Palmer’s representative Karabo Mathang.

Palmer played up front for Pirates, but his coaching career was where he really made his name, as a well-respected mentor in. the local game.

At Pirates, Palmer was appointed as an assistant to Ruud Krol in 2008, though he left the position in January 2009.

Pirates paid their respects to Palmer on social media.

☠ @orlandopirates is saddened by the passing of Ian Palmer.



On behalf of the extended @orlandopirates family, we convey our heartfelt and deepest sympathy to the Palmer family.



Rest In Peace.



⚫⚪????⭐#OrlandoPirates#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/ZRY5z9riAJ— Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) July 22, 2021

????????Ian Palmer kneeling 2nd from right ????????May His Soul Eternally Rest In Peace And Eternally Be Blessed ???????? pic.twitter.com/pgC8dRW9r9— Tebogo Moloi (@RealTebogoMoloi) July 22, 2021

Before joining the Buccaneers, Palmer had already coached at Manning Rangers, FC AK and Maritzburg United, where he took up a second spell in 2011.

Palmer also coached at Chippa United, who paid tribute to Palmer on Thursday.