Jonty Mark
Football Editor
22 Jul 2021
Tributes pour in as former Orlando Pirates striker Ian Palmer passes away

'On behalf of the extended @orlandopirates family, we convey our heartfelt and deepest sympathy to the Palmer family,' said Pirates on Twitter.

Ian Palmer, the former Orlando Pirates striker, seen here when he was Chippa United head coach in 2013, has passed away. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images.

Former Orlando Pirates striker and assistant coach Ian Palmer, who was also a head coach at Manning Rangers, Santos, Black Leopards and Chippa United, among others, has passed away.

This was confirmed on Thursday to Phakaaathi by Palmer’s representative Karabo Mathang.

Palmer played up front for Pirates, but his coaching career was where he really made his name, as a well-respected mentor in. the local game.

At Pirates, Palmer was appointed as an assistant to Ruud Krol in 2008, though he left the position in January 2009.

Pirates paid their respects to Palmer on social media.

Before joining the Buccaneers, Palmer had already coached at Manning Rangers, FC AK and Maritzburg United, where he took up a second spell in 2011.

Palmer also coached at Chippa United, who paid tribute to Palmer on Thursday.

