Seedat hoping for a better season at Galaxy

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

TS Galaxy defender Ebrahim Seedat says the club is looking very good as they prepare for the new season and there is confidence within the squad.



ALSO READ: Former Kaizer Chiefs star close to joining Marumo Gallants



Seedat, who spent a lot of time without playing due to an injury and testing positive for Covid-19 is looking ahead to a free flowing season with a lot of game time.



“The team is looking good, there is confidence. The training has been tough, obviously because it’s pre-season. We need to prepare ourselves well for the upcoming season,” said the left-back.



“Last season I had a head injury and I recovered from Covid, three months out, it wasn’t good for me. It wasn’t a good season for me because I didn’t play a lot. This season it is all about taking it step by step, work on my confidence and work on my weaknesses, improve on my strengths more and play as much as I can and help the team.”



Looking at the team and their objectives for the season, Seedat believes winning a trophy is possible for Galaxy and a spot in the top-eight of the DStv Premiership is what they will be aiming for. But it’s all up to the players.



“I think we should take it step by step, I’m not saying we should not dream, but we should not disappoint ourselves. Try to get into the top-eight and we can work it from there and maybe the Nedbank Cup again for TS Galaxy will be good, a trophy for the club will be good this season. But it’s all up to the team, how we perform a team, the individual brilliance, the mindset – it’s all part of the game that we can win a trophy this season.”



Galaxy missed out on finishing inside the top half of the table on the last day of the league after they finished the campaign with 36 points in position nine, level with Kaizer Chiefs on points, separated by goal-difference.