Swallows snap up former Sundowns defender Langerman

Swallows FC have confirmed the signing of veteran defender Tebogo Langerman on a one-year deal.



The 35-year-old defender joins Swallows as a free agent having been released by Mamelodi Sundowns at the end of last season.



In May, Phakaaathi reported that Langerman was one of the players that was set to be let go by Sundowns as they look to shed some weight, off-loading some players who have been starved game time this season.



This website further reported last month that Langerman and striker Mauricio Affonso had not reported for Sundowns’ pre-season camp held at the University of Pretoria’s High Performance Centre.



We further revealed that Langerman’s jersey no.4 has been allocated to defender Grant Kekana, who joined the Brazilians from neighbours SuperSport United during the current transfer period.



Now Swallows have confirmed his signing via Twitter.



“Welcome Tebogo Langerman To the Birds Nest. Mr Langerman joins the Birds on a 1 year plus option working agreement,” read a tweet from Swallows on Monday.



Meanwhile, as reported earlier, Langerman could be joined by his former Sundowns teammate Keletso Makgalwa at Swallows.



Makgalwa is said to be one of the couple of players at the club who have raised their hands opting for a move away from the club, but in Makgalwa’s case, he could go out on loan.

The speedy 24-year-old spent a season on loan at Maritzburg United two years ago and he could look to move away to get more game time elsewhere.



Another former Sundowns player linked with Swallows is 33-year-old midfielder Tiyani Mabunda. Mabunda is currenly without a club after Sundowns decided against renewing his contract after it expired at the end of June.



Swallows are said to be one of the clubs that have shown interest in him.