Swallows ready for Orlando Pirates challenge in MTN8

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

As Swallows FC prepare themselves for Saturday’s MTN8 quarterfinal clash against Orlando Pirates, head coach Brandon Trutter believes this is a game that will show the team’s readiness ahead of the 2021/22 DStv Premiership season.

The Birds finished in sixth place on the league standings last season after their promotion to top flight football, earning them a place in the MTN8 last eight against Pirates, who finished third.

The Swallows coach admits that going up against the Buccaneers for their opening game of the season is going to be difficult, but at the same time, says they are one of the teams you want to weigh yourselves up against when you want to challenge for top honours.

“It’s a big occasion for us, Swallows FC participating in the MTN 8 this season is also something to look forward to for the players as well,” said Truter.

“The training matches, friendly games, they don’t have the same edge as the competitive matches. It will be very intriguing, at the same time very informative in terms of where we are in a competition phase. Yes, it’s a curtain-raiser for the league. So, it will also tell us where we are in terms of our planning and readiness.

“Coming up against Orlando Pirates is a big task. They are one of the big boys in the league as well. These are the teams you want to compete against.”

Truter believes the oldest Soweto derby of them all will provide a thrilling encounter on Saturday.

“It’s going to be a very good match, that I promise you. Both football teams want to play football and are tactically sound as well.”

Swallows didn’t lose many matches last season, but also didn’t win too many, with 20 draws in the DStv Premiership, two of those coming against Pirates.