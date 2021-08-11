Local Soccer
Local Soccer
Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Football Writer
2 minute read
11 Aug 2021
12:23 pm

Swallows ready for Orlando Pirates challenge in MTN8

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

'It's a big occasion for us,' said Swallows head coach Brandon Truter.

Brandon Truter believes the MTN8 quarterfinal against Orlando Pirates will give a good indication of where his side stands. Picture: Steve Haag/BackpagePix

As Swallows FC prepare themselves for Saturday’s MTN8 quarterfinal clash against Orlando Pirates, head coach Brandon Trutter believes this is a game that will show the team’s readiness ahead of the 2021/22 DStv Premiership season.

ALSO READ: Thibedi remains clubless, Lebese is on Swallows squad list

The Birds finished in sixth place on the league standings last season after their promotion to top flight football, earning them a place in the MTN8 last eight against Pirates, who finished third.

The Swallows coach admits that going up against the Buccaneers for their opening game of the season is going to be difficult, but at the same time, says they are one of the teams you want to weigh yourselves up against when you want to challenge for top honours.

“It’s a big occasion for us, Swallows FC participating in the MTN 8 this season is also something to look forward to for the players as well,” said Truter.

“The training matches, friendly games, they don’t have the same edge as the competitive matches. It will be very intriguing, at the same time very informative in terms of where we are in a competition phase. Yes, it’s a curtain-raiser for the league. So, it will also tell us where we are in terms of our planning and readiness.

“Coming up against Orlando Pirates is a big task. They are one of the big boys in the league as well. These are the teams you want to compete against.”

Truter believes the oldest Soweto derby of them all will provide a thrilling encounter on Saturday.

“It’s going to be a very good match, that I promise you. Both football teams want to play football and are tactically sound as well.”

Swallows didn’t lose many matches last season, but also didn’t win too many, with 20 draws in the DStv Premiership, two of those coming against Pirates.

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

MGOSI

Royal AM chasing former treble-winning Pirates coach
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

LOCAL SOCCER

Four things we learned from Sundowns vs Chiefs clash
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

LOCAL SOCCER

Orlando Pirates coach defends Ofori after costly mistake
4 hours ago
4 hours ago

LOCAL SOCCER

Cape Town City beat AmaZulu to set up Swallows semifinal
6 hours ago
6 hours ago


