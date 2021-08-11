Former Orlando Pirates coach Sredojevic on trial in PE

Jonty Mark

Milutin Sredojevic, the current head coach of the Ugandan national team, had a court date on Wednesday and Thursday in South Africa, charged with touching a 39 year-old woman ‘inappropriately’ as the Cosafa Games in Gqeberha on December 7, 2020.

Sredojevic was coach of Zambia at the time, and was arrested and released on R10 000 bail. He was originally due to appear in court in Port Elizabeth in May but the trial was postponed to August 11 and 12, after the Football Association of Zambia sent a letter, via Sredojevic’s attorney, saying Sredojevic was unable to obtain a visa in time to enter South Africa.

‘The trial of former Zambian national football team coach, Milutin Sredojević (51) will commence tomorrow, 11 August to 12 August 2021 at the Port Elizabeth Regional Court, regional court 11,’ read a statement from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Tuesday.

‘The trial was supposed to start in May 2021 but Sredojević failed to appear. His attorney submitted a letter from the Football Association of Zambia which stated that Sredojević was unable to attend court due to challenges in acquiring a South African entry visa.

‘The association went on to explain that it had presented a valid passport to the South African Embassy in Lusaka for Sredojević to receive a South African visa on 05 May 2021.

‘It alleged that the application was rejected and that Sredojević was then requested to obtain a new passport which he did on 17 May 2021. The association stated that it applied for a visa on 20 May 2021 but was late as the Embassy only issued visas on specific days. Sredojević is currently out on R10 000 bail.

‘It is alleged that on 07 December 2020 during the Cosafa Games in Gqeberha, a 39-year-old woman was delivering coffee at the Wolfson Stadium when she asked Sredojević if he would need sugar with his coffee. He allegedly said no and added that he needed another type of sugar, pointing at her private parts.

‘It is alleged she complained about his conduct and her boss warned Sredojević not to do it again.

‘Later on that day, the lady again went to deliver coffee at the same stadium and this time Sredojević allegedly touched her inappropriately.’