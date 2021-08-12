Golden Arrows confirm return of Orlando Pirates defender on loan

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

KwaZulu-Natal based outfit Golden Arrows have confirmed the return of defender Mthokozisi Dube, who goes back to the club on another loan spell from Orlando Pirates for the 2021/22 DStv Premiership season.



ALSO READ: Orlando Pirates look set to keep veteran goalkeeper



Dube had earlier returned to the Buccaneers for pre-season last month after spending a season long loan with Abafana Be’Sthende.



Arrows confirmed Dube’s come-back on social media, admitting that they were not certain if they were going to have him back at the club for another season.



“Just as we were preparing to say goodbye, we are happy to welcome you back. Glad to have you back with us ‘Batman’”, wrote the club on their social media platforms.



Going for another loan spell at Arrows sees the defender being sent for his fifth loan stint since his promotion to the Pirates senior team back in 2013.



The 28-year-old right-back was first sent out on loan to Sivutsa Stars just after being promoted, a move to Bloemfontein Celtic followed in the 2015/16 and in 2016/17 campaign.



Dube then returned to the Soweto giants ahead of the 2017/18 season, before being transferred for the first time to Arrows last year in October.



Dube joins the likes of Austin Muwowo, Monnapule Saleng and Justice Chabalala, whom have all been sent out for loan spells.



Muwowo and Saleng will be playing for Swallows FC for the 2021/22 season, while Chabalala has gone to Sekhukhune FC for the season.



Chabalala is also no stranger to being sent out on a loan deal having spent some time at Chippa United and he also had two spells at Celtic while on the books of parent club, Pirates.



Meanwhile, Arrows are set to face SuperSport United in the quarterfinals of the MTN8 at the Princess Magogo Stadium on Saturday. Kick-off for this clash is scheduled for 3pm.