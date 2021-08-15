Sundowns v Chiefs – the key players

Jonty Mark

Mamelodi Sundowns take on Kaizer Chiefs on Sunday afternoon in what was immediately the standout fixture in the MTN8 quarterfinals, once Amakhosi sneaked into the top eight on the final day of the 2020/21 DStv Premiership season.

Chiefs come stacked with a barrel-load of new signings, with their transfer ban well-and-truly over, though head coach Stuart Baxter has been cautious about saying which of his new men will start against Masandawana.

Sundowns have also, as usual, dipped merrily into the market, while also maintaining most of a squad that lost just one league game in the whole of last season. Phakaaathi takes a look at three key players from each team who could have an influence at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Mamelodi Sundowns

Thabiso Kutumela

Manqoba Mngqithi was effusive in his praise of Kutumela ahead of this game, and the former Orlando Pirates and Maritzburg United marksman should certainly add an extra edge to the Sundowns attack this season. His versatility means he can play anywhere across the attack and it will be fascinating to see where the 28 year-old fits in, if he does make his Sundowns debut against Chiefs.

Peter Shalulile

Namibian striker Peter Shalulile had a fantastic first season in a Sundowns shirt, banging in 22 goals in all competitions, and walking away with the coveted PSL Footballer of the Season and DStv Premiership Players’ Player of the Season Awards. The 27 year-old will no doubt be looking to repeat the trick, and if Chiefs are not careful, they could well be on the end of one of his trademark goalscoring celebrations on Sunday.

Lyle Lakay

There has been some talk of Lyle Lakay’s place at Sundowns being under threat, with young Sifiso Ngobeni brought in this season by Sundowns, along with Zimbabwean Divine Lunga. Mngqithi, however, hinted that Lakay is likely to start against Chiefs, and the man who was one of Sundowns’ key players last season will no doubt be keen to prove he is the man the Tshwane giants can rely on again in the new campaign.

Kaizer Chiefs

Cole Alexander

Of Kaizer Chiefs’ new recruits, Cole Alexander is perhaps the most likely to start the game against Sundowns, with Stuart Baxter mentioning the midfielder pre-match as someone he has worked with before, and with Willard Katsande having now left Chiefs with a bit of a hole in defensive midfield. Alexander should add bite and experience in the middle of the park and could be key in controlling that area on Sunday.

Samir Nurkovic

If Chiefs are to succeed this season, it is likely Baxter will have to get the best out of Samir Nurkovic, who had a mixed time last season after a brilliant first campaign in an Amakhosi shirt. It will be fascinating to see how Nurkovic fits into the tactics employed by Baxter, and this should be the first sign of whether the pair will hit it off this season.

Itumeleng Khune

The indications are that Khune will start on Sunday against Sundowns, but the heat is set to be on the veteran ‘keeper from day one, given that his form in the last couple of seasons hasn’t been at its best. Baxter will hope to get a resurgence out of Khune, who played so well for him back in the Chiefs coach’s first spell at Amakhosi. If Khune blunders, however, there is likely to be plenty of criticism of his selection, with three other top shot-stoppers on Chiefs’ books.