Truter lauds new Swallows signing and skipper after Pirates victory

Lehlogonolo Matlou and Lebohang “Cheeseboy” Mokoena got massive praise from their head coach Brandon Truter following their displays against Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 quarter-finals last weekend.



Swallows knocked out defending champions Pirates 2-1 at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Matlou is in his first season with the Birds, after joining the club following a spell in Portugal with Sanjoanense. The 23-year old midfielder started game on the left side, helping out in attack and defence.

While Mokoena, a former Pirates player was deployed on the right side, with the same responsibilities as Matlou.

Truter says the game was important for the club and as much as his charges gave their all, and now they have to work on regaining their strength ahead of their opening DStv Premiership game next weekend.

“For us it was about the match. It was about gauging. It’s the first time in a while that Swallows has been here. Pirates are the holders. I think from the top teams it’s only us and Mamelodi Sundowns that haven’t won this competition,” said Truter following his side’s victory.

“This result means a lot to us. But also, it impacts on the load we had today (Saturday). It was a massive shift from Lehlogonolo Matlou, Cheeseboy as well. That effects because now we have to look to the next match and how to get them fit because the recovery and regeneration now becomes so important.”

Knowing that it was going to be difficult to get a result against Pirates, particularly at their base, Truter congratulated his whole Swallows team for their efforts.

“Well done to the guys. It was a big shift and to come here to Orlando and actually come away with the result.”

Truter will be hoping for another good performance from his players when they host Bloemfontein Celtic in the opening league game at the Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday.