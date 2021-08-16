Josef Zinnbauer terminates his contract with Orlando Pirates

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

German born mentor Josef Zinnbauer has ended his time with Orlando Pirates – with immediate effect. This follows after the club got knocked out of the MTN8 Cup by Swallows FC at the weekend.

The Buccaneers were booted out of the top eight after going down 2-1 at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Zinnbauer, who has had to endure plenty of criticism from the fans in recent months, joined the Buccaneers in December 2019.

Despite winning the Wafa Wafa tournament and leading the team to a third place finish in the DStv Premiership as well as reaching the quarter-finals of the Caf Confederation Cup, Zinnbauer wasn’t a fan favourite. He regularly received flak for his starting lineups that didn’t sit well with the fans.

“Orlando Pirates Football Club Head Coach Josef Zinnbauer has tendered his resignation,” read the statement from the club.

“Mr Zinnbauer has thanked the Chairman of Orlando Pirates, Dr Irvin Khoza, the Club and its supporters.

“On behalf of the Club, we would like to wish Mr Zinnbauer all the best in his future endeavours.”

‘My time has come to an end’

In his departing speech, the Germany-born coach thanked the club’s chairman Khoza for giving him a chance to lead Pirates and wished the club well.

“I would like to thank the Chairman and management for the opportunity they have given me. Unfortunately, my time at the Club has come to an end. I have enjoyed my time here and would also like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the supporters.

“I have spent the last two years away from my family and for this reason I have decided to hand in my resignation. I would like to wish the Club and its supporters all the best for the future.”

The German mentor leaves the club with a record of 35 wins, 20 draws and 13 losses in his 68 matches in charge of the Buccaneers.