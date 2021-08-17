Maritzburg conclude a swap deal with Stellenbosch

Khaya Ndubane

Maritzburg United have announced the signing of Leletu Skelem in a swap deal that will see Judas Moseamedi join Stellenbosch FC.



Skelem and Moseamedi join their respective teams, Maritzburg and Stellenbosch, on permanent deals.



Following his unveiling, Skelem said he was looking forward to playing under coach Ernst Middendorp.



“I’ve received a nice warm welcome from the players, the coaches and the staff,” Skelem told the Maritzburg United media department.

“I’m 100 percent fully focussed and happy to work with coach Ernst Middendorp, more especially as an international coach. There’s that space for him to teach me more about football.

“I will do my best for the team to help us get good results. To be in the top eight and to fight for the top four, that’s the most important goal for me and also for the team.”



Skelem joins Alfred Ndengane, Zukile Kewuti, Lifa Hlongwane, Brandon Theron, Richard Zumah, Rowan Human and goalkeeping pair Tato Lesoma and Renaldo Leaner as the new additions to the Team of Choice squad.



Meanwhile, Stellenbosch have thanked Skelem for his services.



“The club would like to thank Leletu Skelem for his years service. He is a beacon of hope for young talent across SA, but especially Stellenbosch. May he continue to represent himself and the town well. We wish him all the best for his future,” read a tweet from Stellenbosch.





Welcome, Skelem! ????????



The club is delighted to announce the addition of Leletu Skelem. #WeAreUnited pic.twitter.com/AL47zzFg6O — Maritzburg United FC (@MaritzburgUtd) August 17, 2021