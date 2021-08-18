Bucs super-fan rallies behind Ncikazi for Pirates head coach role

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

While Orlando Pirates are yet to announce Josef Zinnbauer’s replacement as the head coach of the club, there is one name that seems to be on most people’s lips.

The name of Mandla Ncikazi, who joined the club’s technical team as they were preparing for the new season, is thought to be the right man for the job.

Ncikazi had one of the best seasons in his coaching career last campaign as Golden Arrows head coach. Arrows were among the DStv Premiership title chasers, and punched above their weight to finish fourth in the table.

Looking at the way he steered Abafana Be’Sthende last campaign, the Buccaneers prominent supporter Dejan Miladinovic has also showed his support for Ncikazi, rather than his fellow assistant coach Fadlu Davids, who has been at the club longer and also has experience as head coach, having led Maritzburg United before transferring to Pirates.

“Pirates already went on to get Mandla Ncikazi when Zinnbauer was there to be his assistant together with Fadlu. But now that this thing (Zinnbauer resigning) has happened and the season has already started. I think they will now give Ncikazi a chance to lead the team with Fadlu at his side,” said Miladinovic.

“Ncikazi has a proven record that he is a good coach. You look at what he did with Golden Arrows last season and you don’t have to elsewhere. They played good football and got results, that’s what we need at Pirates.”

But, while Ncikazi’s fairytale with Arrows is still in our minds, Davids has also had one of the best seasons with the Team of Choice when he led the club to a fourth spot finish in the 2017/18 season.

The Bucs management are surely scratching their heads over the decision on who will lead the club, also not ruling out that the club might be trying to bring someone in.

Pirates are set to begin their DStv Premiership campaign with a clash against Stellenbosch FC at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.