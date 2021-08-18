Bafana international Mkhwanazi joins SuperSport United

Ntokozo Gumede

After spending a whole season without kicking a ball, Buhle Mkhwanazi has finally found himself a new home at SuperSport United.

ALSO READ: Sundowns part ways with veteran midfielder Mabunda

???? BUHLE IS BACK ????⚽



We are delighted to announce the signature of defender Buhle Mkhwanazi on a one-year deal with option to renew ✍#BuhleIsBack pic.twitter.com/h2ar9uPF7n— SuperSport United FC (@SuperSportFC) August 18, 2021

Mkhwanzi was one of the unlucky players, not picked up by any team when Bidvest Wits were sold to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

He spent the pre-season with Matsatsantsa A Pitori, where he seemingly impressed head coach Kaitano Tembo and was awarded with a one-year deal.

The addition of Mkhwanzi fills the gap left behind by Grant Kekana, who joined Mamelodi Sundowns and with Bongani Khumalo also no longer with the side, Mkhwanazi will come in handy for Kaitano Tembo’s side.

“Buhle brings us maturity, character and leadership at the back where the void of Clayton Daniels, Bongani and Grant has left us thin in terms of experience. Buhle knows what is required to win trophies at an ambitious club like ours with his success at Wits and we think he will add value to the team and positively impact our younger players in the squad,” said club CEO Stanley Matthews.

While the 31-year-old is now part of SuperSport, Phakaaathi has it on good authority that the side are looking to continue bolstering their squad and are in the market for a central midfielder and a right back.

“For now, there is a lot going on behind the scenes but the team is obviously still constrained when it comes to their fiscus, so whoever we will sign is unlikely to be a big name player who will draw a large amount from the wage bill,” a well-placed source at Matsatsantsa A Pirori told Phakaaathi.

The three-time league winning side will kick-off their DStv Premiership campaign this Saturday afternoon with a trip to the Mother City, where they will confront former Matsatsantsa head coach Eric Tinkler, who now in the hot seat at Cape Town City for a second time.