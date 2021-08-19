Mabunda to take up behind-the-scenes role at Sundowns

Mgosi squad

There were some sombre moments in some sections of the Mamelodi Sundowns supporters as the news that Tiyani Mabunda would leave the club were confirmed this week.



ALSO READ: Mngqithi tips Domingo to shine at Sundowns this season

But Phakaaathi has heard that he could be making a comeback at the club but not as a player. A source has said Mabunda will be given an ambassador role at Masandawana.

“It is not clear right now how the role will be structured as that is being discussed in the upper echelons of the club. But he is definitely staying with the club at some other capacity,” insisted the source.

Mabunda did also mention that he would be back at the club when he was saying his goodbyes. In a video posted by the club, Mabunda said he had great memories of the training pitch at Chloorkop and that he can’t believe he would never train on them.



Sundowns and Mabunda put an end to his eight-year stay at Chloorkop where he won five league titles, the Nedbank Cup and Telkom Knockouts twice, while he was the engine room at the heart of Sundowns’ midfield alongside captain Hlompho Kekana, when they won the 2016 Caf Champions League paired with the Super Cup the following year.

In a tribute video posted by Sundowns on Twitter, Mabunda said while he is leaving Chloorkop, he could come back as a coach one day.



Mabunda went on to describe his journey at Sundowns as a unique one, as he is one of the few players who were sent out on loan before cracking the star-studded Sundowns line-up.

“My story is one the most unique stories to be told because when I came to this club, nobody really knew about me. I have been through any kind of up and down that you could ever think a player of Mamelodi Sundowns can go through,” said Mabunda.