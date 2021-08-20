Pirates bring back former development player from Arrows

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Competition for a starting berth at Orlando Pirates has once again increased, after the club made their fifth signing for the 2021/22 season.

The Buccaneers have roped in Golden Arrows midfielder Ntsako Makhubela, with the club making the announcement across their social media platforms on Friday.

“@orlandopirates is pleased to announce the signing of Ntsako “Neverdie” Makhubela from @goldenarrowsfc,” the Buccaneers made the announcement on the social media platforms.

The 27-year old Makhubela returns to Pirates, having played for the club’s reserves until 2017.

That’s when he went on to join National First Division side Real Kings, spending only two years at Kings before Abafana Be’Sthende got him into their books.

The midfielder has been at Arrows since 2019, and he was one of the outstanding performers at the club last season, which saw the team finish the DStv Premiership in fourth place.

The midfielder will re-unite with his former coach Mandla Ncikazi at Bucs, after Ncikazi was brought into the club prior to the start of this season.

Makhubela, who can play in central midfield as well as on the wings, is set to add to an already packed Bucs midfield and attack, which will certainly give assistant coaches Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids a headache.

Pirates have already bolstered their squad with the arrivals of Kwanda Mngonyama, Bandile Shandu, Goodman Mosele and Monnapule Saleng, who has since been loaned out to Swallows FC for this season.

Makkhubela’s former team Arrows bid their farewell to their former player, wishing him good luck on his new venture with the Buccaneers.

“We bid farewell to Ntsako Makhubela who will be leaving us to join Orlando Pirates. We thank you for your services over the past couple of seasons Delafuka and wish you well at The Buccaneers,” Arrows wrote on their Twitter page.