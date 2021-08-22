Nange looking for a fast start for a ‘hungry’ Kaizer Chiefs

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Off-the-field, Kaizer Chiefs’ Phathutshedzo Nange has an unassuming character, but once he takes to the field he becomes a beast.

Nange is one of the new players at Amakhosi who look to have nailed down a place in Stuart Baxter’s team. He partnered Cole Alexander in central midfield in their MTN8 quarter-inal loss to Mamelodi Sundowns last weekend.

“It was a great game and we applied ourselves very well,” said Nange of their performance against Sundowns.

Chiefs came back from going 2-0 down within the first 30 minutes to force the game into extra time where they were denied by Kennedy Mweene’s heroics. The Sundowns keeper saved four of Chiefs’ penalties.

“It was unfortunate that we couldn’t go into the next stage which is disappointing for us.

“I am happy with the team’s and my performance. We can improve here and there and make it a big season.”

Nange limped off last weekend after suffering from cramps but he is fine now and ready to go again when Chiefs meet TS Galaxy in their DStv Premiership opener at Mbombela Stadium tomorrow.

“I am okay, my recovery has been good. I didn’t play much last season (at Stellenbosch),” said Nange.

“We are looking forward to the game. We are hungry and we want to do well this season … we want to have something to show for it at the end of the season.

“We don’t know much about the new players they have brought in. But we have heard they are not a bad side… We will go there and apply ourselves and try to win the match.

“We want to start well, we want to collect maximum points. If you want to be somewhere at the end of the season, you have to make sure you collect points as much as you can.

“I am happy here. What is next is to make sure that we deliver and that we work hard to achieve what we want as a team and (what I want) as an individual.”