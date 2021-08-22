Debutant Mosele talks of nervy start to Orlando Pirates career

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

It was probably not a great debut for one to make at their new club looking at the result, but the performance was good enough for Goodman Mosele to walk away with the man-of-the-match accolade after putting in a good shift for Orlando Pirates.



Mosele, who has been brought in from Baroka FC, played his first match for the club in their opening game of the DStv Premiership against a tricky Stellenbosch FC side at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.



Pirates had a poor start, conceding a goal as early as the second minute of the match, but they managed to fight back with Mosele scoring the second goal for Bucs, which put them in the lead in the game, but Stellies equalised leaving the tie to finish in a 2-2 draw and a share of the spoils.



“The match was alright, it was very nice. But I didn’t start well because I was nervous. As the match went on, I made a mistake. So, I didn’t have a chance but to raise my game. I tried my best and pushed, I asked the guys that they score for me. But things happen and the match was very nice,” said the new Bucs midfield maestro.



“I just went there, I’m not someone who normally heads the ball, but I just saw myself going in there. Even at training, the coach always tells me to go (for a header). I just went in there and the ball got into the net.



Mosele’s great display certainly sends a message in the Bucs team, which carries a lot of competition in midfield.



The South African Under-23 player competes for a place in the starting line-up with the likes of Ben Motshwari, Linda Mntambo, Siphesihle Ndlovu, Nkanyiso Zungu and Thabang Monare.



It will definitely be hard for the former Baroka player to keep his place in the team, but a consistent performance like that of the game against Stellies will certainly keep him in the first line-up.