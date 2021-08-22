Galaxy’s Lekay has a feeling he will score against Chiefs

Sibongiseni Gumbi

TS Galaxy striker Wayde Lekay may just have been pumping himself up. Lekay said he has a sneaky feeling he will score against Kaizer Chiefs in Sunday’s DStv Premiership match.



Galaxy hosts Amakhosi at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday at 5 pm. Lekay claimed he feels he will get things right and find the net against Amakhosi.

“Coming to this stadium… It’s always a nice scene. The last time I played here was my first time. I came the night before to train and you just get a feeling that legends have played on this field.

“It’s a nice atmosphere and night games here are the best. That night I came here I was confident to be in the team, I could feel that I would score. I have the same feeling again today,” said Lekay after Galaxy’s training session at the match venue on Saturday night.

“With the hard work that we have put in in preseason, we are confident that we can go and do our best. We have worked hard and I think we can reap the rewards of that hard work.

Lekay missed a golden opportunity that every young striker dreams of when he missed a penalty at FNB Stadium when they played Chiefs. He has however put that behind him.

“I have put last season’s penalty miss behind me. It is a new season with new goals and ambitions that we are working towards. No one needs any outside motivation to go and do well against Chiefs. No one needs the motivation to go and score against Chiefs.

“They are one of the best teams in the country, one of the well-known teams… It’s always been a dream to play against them. If I get that opportunity to do so then I am doing my best.”