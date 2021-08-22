Galaxy and Chiefs give it their all but share spoils at the end

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs have got off to an indifferent start in their Dstv Premiership campaign where they are expected to redeem themselves after last season’s horrendous performances.



Chiefs were held to a goalless draw by TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday evening in a game where the two sides played totally different systems but used the same structure which restricted mobility from either side and the game almost became bland.

The first half was a battle of tactics with TS Galaxy trying to stifle Chiefs’ movement by pressing their more creative players. This ensured that they did not have enough time on the ball to initiate any meaningful forward movements.

This is why the chances were few and far in between. Actually, there were no clear-cut chances for either side save for Samir Nurkovic’s attempt towards the end of the half but it also didn’t have enough in it to upset the new Galaxy keeper, Vasilije Kolak.

The Rockets also just couldn’t get off the starting blocks but it was perhaps understandable because it was their first game of the season and they have made a few changes to their team.

Kolak, Igor Makitan, and Augustine Kwem were making their debuts with the only Mpumalanga-based Premiership side.

Kwem was taken off at halftime with another debutant, Mohammed Anas taking his place as Owen Da Gama wanted a target mat to play the balls towards. The change worked a little, Galaxy’s forward movements looking more threatening.

Chiefs made a change of their own with Keagan Dolly taking Nurkovic’s place as they looked for a different approach.

While the change in approach could be seen, there was no real headway being made by either side as they seemed to run out of ideas once they approached the final third.

And both sides should at least be satisfied with a point each from this game which didn’t really light up as it would have been expected or professed in the build-up.

In the other game on Sunday afternoon, Swallows FC struck late to beat Premiership newbies Royal AM. Mbulelo Wambi got to the end of Keletso Makgalwa’s inch-perfect cross to upset his former employers and get Swallows their first full points