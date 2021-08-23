Ncikazi proud of Mosele as Pirates prepare to take on Gallants

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe



Orlando Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi will be eager to see another sterling performance from midfielder Goodman Mosele, when they take on Marumo Gallants in a DStv Premiership tie, as Bucs look for their first win of the season at the Peter Mokaba Stadium today.

Mosele walked away with a Man-of-the-Match accolade after his brilliant display for the Buccaneers, scoring a goal against Stellenbosch FC on his debut for the Soweto giants on Satyrday, but the game ended in a 2-2 draw, leaving the teams to share one point each.



Ncikazi praised the new Bucs recruit and believes there is still a lot to come from the 21-years old former Baroka FC player, who was part of the South African Under-23 team that competed at the Tokyo Olympic Games this year.



“For a player coming from another club, and getting in the starting line-up, it was not only the goal, it was the performance, the ability to attach to our tactical discipline. Getting Man-of-the-Match, I am really proud of him,” said Ncikazi.



“And there is still more from . But he’s a very good player and I’m very happy with the way he performed. But wait until we have our full complement (of players) back. I think there is more to come, without disrespecting the players who played today (Saturday) and all the commitment they showed.”



The tie against Gallants will be Pirates’ third game of the 2021/22 campaign. In their first game of the new season, the Buccaneers got knocked out of the MTN8 by Swallows FC, losing 2-1 to the Soweto-based club, which saw them fail to defend a trophy they won last year. That loss was followed by the draw against Stellenbosch.



Coming up against Gallants, Bucs are facing a side that lost 2-0 to Bakgaga in the Limpopo derby. Gallants, who played last season as Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, will be keen on getting a positive result, especially since they are playing at home.