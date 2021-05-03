Pitso Mosimane asks Al Ahly to table an offer for Sundowns’ Peter Shalulile

Mgosi squad

Pitso Mosimane is said to have instructed management at Al Ahly to start talks with Mamelodi Sundowns over a possible transfer on Peter Shalulile to the the Egyptian giants.

ALSO READ: Egyptian giants Al Ahly show interest in Sundowns striker – reports

Last month, Phakaaathi reported that Al Ahly had shown interest in the Namibian striker.

Now a source has claimed that Shalulile, who has been a revelation for Masandawana this season with 10 league goals in his first season, is top of the list of players Mosimane wants.

The former Masandawana coach is in the process of building his own team at Ahly and has drawn up a list of players he wants.

But, Phakaaathi understands that they will have to fork out big bucks for the Namibian international because Masandawana have put a big price tag on his head believed to be no less than R45-million for anyone that wants him.

“It’s not only Al Ahly who have shown an interest in Shalulile, but there is also an overseas team, I think from France who are also asking about his availability. But whoever wants him will have to make a really big offer,” said the source.

Ahly have previously been reported to have tried to get Gaston Sirino from Masandawana but the deal soured as the two parties could not agree on transfer fees.