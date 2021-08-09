Sundowns’ midfielder search takes them to North Africa

Mgosi squad

Mamelodi Sundowns are working around the clock to secure a player from one of the big teams in North Africa ahead of the new Caf Champions League season.



ALSO READ: PSL ‘Big three’ in tussle over Gallants midfielder Ndlondlo



Phakaaathi has been reliably informed that Sundowns are in talks with a team that regularly features in the Champions League.



The player is understood to be a midfielder, as they look to add more depth in that department.



“The team is covered in most positions but lacking some personnel in the heart of midfield. We have Andile Jali but he has his problems with injuries and you can’t expect Rivaldo Coetzee to play all the games, and with the skipper (Hlompho Kekana) we have to use him sparingly and not overload him,” said a source.



Meanwhile, as previously reported, Sundowns have teamed up with US-based entertainment and sports agencies, Roc Nation Sports.



ALSO READ: Katsande promises to give ‘100 percent’ as Sekhukhune’s new man



Roc Nation Sports, is a sub-division of Roc Nation, a company that was founded by Shawn Carter, commonly known as Jay-Z, in 2013.



“A dynamic collaboration underpinned by values of humility, excellence, and respect.

“Led and inspired by a passion to make a difference, the partnership will see Sundowns and Roc Nation Sports being a vehicle to drive change through impactful initiatives and alignments, with the greater purpose of uplifting communities and lives,” read a statement issued by Roc Nation Sports.



“In an effort to maintain Sundowns’ on-field excellence, Roc Nation Sports will be providing advice and consultation regarding transfers and the global football market from the London Office, led by Head of Football, Alan Redmond. The partnership will give Mamelodi Sundowns access to commercial platforms and opportunities that will continue to achieve the business objectives and goals,” the statement continued.