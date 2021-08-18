Orlando Pirates to give goalkeeper department a trim

Mgosi squad

With five goalkeepers at the club, Orlando Pirates are said to be thinking about sending one of their young shot-stoppers on loan to get game-time elsewhere.



ALSO READ: Zinnbauer’s five best moments as Orlando Pirates coach



Elson Sithole and Kopano Thuntsane have spent the pre-season with the club, but as it stands, they are far from getting any first-team action.



Last season, Thuntsane was sent out on loan to Bizana Pondo Chiefs, but the side was relegated from the GladAfrica Championship to the ABC Motsepe League last campaign.



Bucs also have the experienced Richard Ofori, Siyabonga Mpontshane and Wayne Sandilands on their books, who are all fighting for the number-one jersey.



“It is only fair for one of the young keepers to go out on loan, because we have to be honest, there is no way that they will get minutes in the first team anytime soon,” said a source.



As previously reported, veteran goalkeeper Sandilands is set to stay another season with Orlando Pirates, with with the shot-stopper having previously been considered for a transfer.

The 37-year-old goalkeeper was set to take over the role of goalkeeper coach with the team, but now with Sjoer Moudenberg being brought in and the club yet to find a suitable replacement for Sandilands, the keeper will continue his duties between the poles for Pirates, according to a source.

This publication has learnt that Sandilands impressive showing in the later stages of the season persuaded Pirates that he is still needed at the club.

“Everyone believes that he can do well on that role looking at how handled things when there was no goalkeeper at the club. He did well last season and I don’t think he gets enough credit for it. You can just look at his stats and you will see. Another thing that worked for him was that he has been very reliable and a very good professional, that’s why the management decided to keep him,” said the source.