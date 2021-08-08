Tau-less Brighton lose to Getafe in final pre-season friendly

Khaya Ndubane

Percy Tau was left out of the Brighton & Hove Albion’s squad that played Getafe in a friendly match on Saturday, thereby intensifying rumours that the Bafana Bafana star will leave the English Premiership side and join Al Ahly.



ALSO READ: Would Al Ahly be the right move for Brighton’s Percy Tau?



The 27-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to the Egyptian giants side Al Ahly and the fact that he did not play against Getafe fueled rumours he will leave Brighton.



There were reports that Tau will be unveiled by Al Ahly on Friday, but those rumours failed to materialise. However, the fact that he was left out of the Brighton squad intensified the rumours that he is indeed on his way out of Brighton.



Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has not hidden his desire to be reunited with Tau at the Egyptian giants, having coached the Bafana star at Mamelodi Sundowns.



“There’s a possibility that we can sign Percy Tau but it hasn’t happened yet,” Mosimane told Ukhozi FM.



“I said there is a player I like. The players we can’t have are the ones we want. Every club wants him,” he added.



Meanwhile, Brighton lost 2-0 to Getafe on Saturday.



Brighton manager Graham Potter believes Getafe proved to be the ideal opposition for his team ahead of the start of the English Premiership campaign.



“It was a good, tough game against a really well organised team – it was the sort of match you want for the final game of pre-season,” said Potter as quoted by the club’s website.

“First half was even, but we weren’t quite as good as we wanted to be. Credit to them, they had a good shape and were well organised defensively. We were more threatening for sustained periods in the second half.

“The end the result is what it is, but it’s pleasing that we get Lewis [Dunk] and Adam [Webster] more time on the pitch. There are things to work on, we will analyse everything and prepare for the game against Burnley.”

