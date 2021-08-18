Martin Williams
3 minute read
18 Aug 2021
6:00 am
Editorials
Editorials | Premium

How Biden misread Afghanistan and exposed US intelligence flaws

Martin Williams

The situation has exposed intelligence flaws at the highest levels of the greatest military power the world has yet seen, shattering the credibility of a geriatric commander-in-chief.

Afghan people climb atop a plane as they wait at the Kabul airport in Kabul on August 16, 2021. Just two Para athletes from Afghanistan were scheduled to compete in the Games -- taekwondo athletes Zakia Khudadadi and Hossain Rasouli. Photo: Wakil Kohsar / AFP
Military intelligence is an oft-cited oxymoron but America’s hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan is no laughing matter. It has exposed intelligence flaws at the highest levels of the greatest military power the world has yet seen, shattering the credibility of a geriatric commander-in-chief. At a July White House briefing, President Joe Biden said: “The likelihood there’s going to be the Taliban overrunning everything and owning the whole country is highly unlikely.” Wrong. At the same briefing, when a reporter drew comparisons to America’s shambolic 1975 exit from Vietnam, Biden replied: “There’s going to be no circumstance where you see people being...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

PREMIUM!

COLUMNS

What haunts me about Afghanistan's women
9 hours ago
9 hours ago

WORLD

Taliban inherit untapped $1 trillion trove of minerals
20 hours ago
20 hours ago

WORLD

'Mathematically impossible' to evacuate all allied Afghans
2 days ago
2 days ago

WORLD

Afghan govt workers returning to work turned away by Taliban
2 days ago
2 days ago