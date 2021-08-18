How Biden misread Afghanistan and exposed US intelligence flaws
Martin Williams
The situation has exposed intelligence flaws at the highest levels of the greatest military power the world has yet seen, shattering the credibility of a geriatric commander-in-chief.
Afghan people climb atop a plane as they wait at the Kabul airport in Kabul on August 16, 2021. Just two Para athletes from Afghanistan were scheduled to compete in the Games -- taekwondo athletes Zakia Khudadadi and Hossain Rasouli. Photo: Wakil Kohsar / AFP