Saffron will put more (spicy) food on the table

The crop has now attracted more attention, as a number of farmers started sowing it this year, with a reported 95% success rate.

That old saying that a “boer maak ’n plan” (a farmer comes up with something) is certainly being proved valid these days as South African farmers look to expand their horizons and grow exotic, hitherto untried crops. The latest is saffron, a sought after spice, which fetches as much as R250,000 per kilogram on the market. After initial experiments some years ago, the crop has now attracted more attention, as a number of farmers started sowing the “red gold” this year, with a reported 95% success rate. The saffron flowers are what is harvested from the plant and their tiny...

