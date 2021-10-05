SA’s participation at Expo 2020 Dubai is encouraging for economic recovery

There’s no hiding the fact that our economy has taken a severe beating over the last 18 months. Even before Covid hit us in early 2020, our economy was limping along. Unemployment rates are as high as ever and thousands of businesses and entrepreneurs have had to find new ways to survive as the new normal took shape. Life, as we knew it, will never be the same.preHowever, it is not all doom and gloom. The Bureau for Economic Research said last month it felt the economy could recover to pre-Covid levels by the middle of next year, while National...

There’s no hiding the fact that our economy has taken a severe beating over the last 18 months.

Even before Covid hit us in early 2020, our economy was limping along. Unemployment rates are as high as ever and thousands of businesses and entrepreneurs have had to find new ways to survive as the new normal took shape.

Life, as we knew it, will never be the same.preHowever, it is not all doom and gloom. The Bureau for Economic Research said last month it felt the economy could recover to pre-Covid levels by the middle of next year, while National Treasury and PricewaterhouseCoopers are slightly more conservative as they believe this will only be achieved in 2023.

With this in mind, it is encouraging to see the effort put in by government in an attempt to revive our economy with their participation at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Government Communication and Information System said last week: “South Africa will showcase its value proposition at the South African pavilion and promote trade and investment, promoting world-class innovative technologies, creative arts, tourism, sports and its unique cultural diversity.

“Expo 2020 will provide an opportunity to showcase its vast and diverse array of economic, cultural and tourism opportunities to the world. Start-up businesses representing the financial tech, creatives, health tech, agroprocessing, circular economy, green energy and other sectors will travel to the expo to connect with global investors to unlock business opportunities.

“The drive is to turn the conversation about South Africa’s story into potential business opportunities.”

Expo 2020 Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, which opened last Friday, will continue until March.

With the message of “think South Africa, think opportunity”, we are on the right track.

South Africa has so much to offer potential investors and tourists despite the setbacks of the past.

We deserve to be on the world stage. Good luck Team South Africa. Make us proud.