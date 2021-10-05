Sydney Majoko
3 minute read
5 Oct 2021
5:15 am
Columns

Warnings of a possible fourth wave ignored in favour of political expediency

Sydney Majoko

Lockdown level 1 allows up to 2 000 people for outdoor events and 750 people in indoor venues that can accommodate those numbers.

When the President launched the Vaccination campaign on Friday in Katlehong, it coincided with the first day of the new level 1 lockdown regulations which he had announced just less than 24 hours earlier. Lockdown level 1 allows up to 2 000 people for outdoor events and 750 people in indoor venues that can accommodate those numbers. The irony of opening up a country that’s battling vaccine hesitancy the one day and launching a campaign to fight vaccine hesitancy the next might be lost on some people, but catastrophic Covid infection numbers might call his bluff in a month or...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

PREMIUM!

SOUTH AFRICA

Vaccine certificate this week ‘good for tourism’
31 mins ago
31 mins ago
PREMIUM!

POLITICS

Battles for big metros heat up
1 hour ago
1 hour ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Satan has nothing to do with vaccines, says Satanist
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

OWN YOUR LIFE

Covid vaccine does not infect recipients
2 hours ago
2 hours ago