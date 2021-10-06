Vaccine passport is proof that SA is now open

It is puzzling it has taken so long, but news that the department of health finally launched a new vaccination certificate on Tuesday is not only good for people wanting to visit other countries, but encouraging for our tourism sector – an industry that has been smashed since the start of the pandemic. A certificate, allowing users to create a QR code showing their Covid-19 vaccination status, must meet international standards to send a clear message to the world that we are not only open for business, but also that our citizens have met the necessary requirements to travel. The...

It is puzzling it has taken so long, but news that the department of health finally launched a new vaccination certificate on Tuesday is not only good for people wanting to visit other countries, but encouraging for our tourism sector – an industry that has been smashed since the start of the pandemic.

A certificate, allowing users to create a QR code showing their Covid-19 vaccination status, must meet international standards to send a clear message to the world that we are not only open for business, but also that our citizens have met the necessary requirements to travel.

The vaccine passport will only be available to people who are fully vaccinated, with users required to fill in their contact details, including their ID number and Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) code.

Once you have entered your details, you will be sent a one-time pin confirming the provided information’s authenticity. The digital Covid vaccine certificate can be accessed after the pin has been entered.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said: “It can be used to facilitate travel, access to establishments and gatherings and other forms of activity that require proof of vaccination status.”

He added: “Our approach is informed by World Health Organisation guidelines and is in line with international best practice. Streamlining and standardising proof of vaccination will also go a long way towards getting several international travel restrictions both from and into our country eased.”

While some countries, particularly the United Kingdom, have put in place some strange barriers preventing South Africans from being able to visit them, we only have ourselves to blame after taking so long to establish an authentic vaccine passport.

Two-way travelling traffic is essential for sustaining airlines between countries, so the sooner this is up and running – without any hiccups – the better.