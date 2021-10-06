Editorials
Vaccine passport is proof that SA is now open

This is encouraging for our tourism sector – an industry that has been smashed since the start of the pandemic.

It is puzzling it has taken so long, but news that the department of health finally launched a new vaccination certificate on Tuesday is not only good for people wanting to visit other countries, but encouraging for our tourism sector – an industry that has been smashed since the start of the pandemic. A certificate, allowing users to create a QR code showing their Covid-19 vaccination status, must meet international standards to send a clear message to the world that we are not only open for business, but also that our citizens have met the necessary requirements to travel. The...

