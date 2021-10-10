Hagen Engler
3 minute read
10 Oct 2021
7:00 am
Columns

Investing in a good smile is shaping the teeth of destiny

Hagen Engler

It’s all very well trying to believe in yourself, but if you don’t believe in your teeth, you’re going to battle.

Picture: iStock
This week, I shelled out multiple thousands of Rands to an extremely polite orthodontist in Rosebank, whose face I never got around to seeing. Let alone his teeth. These days, you hardly see anyone’s face, but I couldn’t help thinking that when your outlay hits four or five figures, you should be entitled to at least a quick viewing of your supplier’s lower face. That was not to be, although issues with the lower face were exactly what got us into that situation in the first place. My lovely child’s jaw is apparently too small to accommodate her emerging teeth,...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

PREMIUM!

COLUMNS

Relearning life: Skills that need polishing in a post-Covid world
2 days ago
2 days ago
PREMIUM!

COLUMNS

Sailing as at least the illusion of escape
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago
PREMIUM!

COLUMNS

At least humble yourself enough to try pronounce African names!
3 weeks ago
3 weeks ago
PREMIUM!

COLUMNS

Humans are worth more than our data. But not much more
4 weeks ago
4 weeks ago