Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
12 Oct 2021
Local Elections 2021

SA political parties’ anti-immigrant election promises nothing but hot air

Over the past week, a few politicians have come under fire for their illegal immigration policies, which experts describe as cynical and dangerous.

Political parties are only using the debate around xenophobia and illegal immigrants to bait voters, suggest experts who fundamentally disagree with the reasons behind the upsurge in anti-immigrant sentiment. Over the past week, the Patriotic Alliance (PA) and ActionSA have come under fire for taking bold stances on illegal immigration policy, framing the issue as a direct concern for service delivery in local government. Political analyst Xolani Dube suggests political pandering towards residents with concerns about illegal immigration is superficial, at best, because neither local governments nor political parties have the power to resolve these issues and change illegal immigration...

