13 Oct 2021
6:30 am
Africa’s first vaccine will prove the world otherwise

Covid has made it clear that no-one else cares much about Africa.

One of the bitter lessons from the global Covid pandemic has been that the gulf between developed and developing nations is as wide as ever. Vaccines have gone to the wealthy and the poor have been left in the long queue. So, it is heartening to hear that a South African biotech consortium is working on a messenger RNA (mRNA) jab based on the Moderna formula in a ground-breaking drive to end Africa’s life-threatening lack of Covid vaccines. Cape Town-based Afrigen Biologics and Vaccines is leading a pilot project, backed by the UN’s World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Covax...

