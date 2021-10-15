Dirk Lotriet
15 Oct 2021
We have a role to play in government, too

Dirk Lotriet

We have to stay involved. We have to hold our local governments accountable.

I’ve finally decided which party I’m going to vote for in the coming election,” the lovely Snapdragon told me this week. “I’m supporting Herman Mashaba.” I don’t think I have ever voted for the same party as Snapdragon, but I find Mashaba to be a fascinating option. I love the fairy tale of a poor boy struggling against poverty and apartheid. A man who beat the odds to become a successful millionaire businessman and the mayor of the most economically advanced city in Africa. Like me, Mashaba is a libertarian who values individual freedom. I can’t fault his party’s aims:...

