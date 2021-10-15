Editorials
Bitter Zuma rages blindly on and on…

While he went into his usual ramble about being a prisoner of conscience, he proceeded to take more political potshots at his perceived nemesis, President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: Gallo Images/Rapport/Elizabeth Sejake
Watching the latest edition of the Jacob Zuma circus – brought to you live from Nkandla, the place you paid for, folks – there is a sense, yet again, that he feels he is above the law. While he went into his usual ramble about being a prisoner of conscience, he proceeded to take more political potshots at his perceived nemesis, President Cyril Ramaphosa. Surely that very act of public speaking would have been a contravention of his parole conditions? That was something which should have got him whisked back to his place at the Estcourt Correctional facility. His release...

