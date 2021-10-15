Bitter Zuma rages blindly on and on…

Watching the latest edition of the Jacob Zuma circus – brought to you live from Nkandla, the place you paid for, folks – there is a sense, yet again, that he feels he is above the law. While he went into his usual ramble about being a prisoner of conscience, he proceeded to take more political potshots at his perceived nemesis, President Cyril Ramaphosa. Surely that very act of public speaking would have been a contravention of his parole conditions? That was something which should have got him whisked back to his place at the Estcourt Correctional facility. His release...

Watching the latest edition of the Jacob Zuma circus – brought to you live from Nkandla, the place you paid for, folks – there is a sense, yet again, that he feels he is above the law.

While he went into his usual ramble about being a prisoner of conscience, he proceeded to take more political potshots at his perceived nemesis, President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Surely that very act of public speaking would have been a contravention of his parole conditions? That was something which should have got him whisked back to his place at the Estcourt Correctional facility.

His release on parole – while serving his 15-month sentence for contempt of the Constitutional Court, the highest court in the land – has already been clouded in controversy; having been granted by outgoing prison commissioner

Arthur Fraser (a Zuma ally) in one of his last official acts … and over-ruling the parole board in the process.

Whether anything is done about Zuma’s provocative speech remains to be seen.

Perhaps Ramaphosa and his supporters believe it best to leave Zuma looking like an embittered latter-day King Lear, raging blindly against the storms of politics and betrayal.

Zuma may see his fate as a tragedy, but he caused tragedy for his country.