Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
15 Oct 2021
5:30 am
Columns

I was a ‘Karen’ and I’m sorry

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni

I have since had a very hard reality check on the state of our economy and, by extension, society in the Covid era.

Picture: Supplied
My recent experience at a restaurant brought me closer to the “Karen” archetype than I think I have ever been. I have since had a very hard reality check on the state of our economy and, by extension, society in the Covid era. I am not that hard to please and consider myself easy to manipulate, especially if its sympathy you’re looking for. I have very low expectations of other people and I am the kind of hair salon customer who would rather walk away stifling the sobs after a bad haircut. Or maybe I was like that before the...

