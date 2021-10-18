Editorials
That’s no way to treat Faf, CSA

Cricket SA (CSA) have over the last years made a habit of standing on their own wickets.

Faf du Plessis lead the Chennai Super Kings to an opening win in the 2020 IPL, against Mumbai Indians. Picture: EPA
On Saturday, they were at it again after congratulating only Lungi Ngidi on winning the Indian Premier League title in the United Arab Emirates with his franchise, the Chennai Super Kings. What they forgot was to congratulate former national captain Faf du Plessis, who produced a Man-of-the-Match performance with a brilliant 86 off 59 balls in Friday’s final, and fellow South African Imran Tahir – both part of the squad. CSA later congratulated the duo, but only after receiving abuse on social media. Du Plessis played in all 16 of his franchise’s matches and fell just two runs short of...

