Jennie Ridyard
18 Oct 2021
It’s high time we’re able to tell our clit from our elbow

Here's a fun fact: female genitals are made up of seven parts, and if you cam identify them all you're in rare company.

Picture: iStock
My sister was stepping over the old family dog, Monty, who was sprawled in a large dog-puddle. “Be careful of his willy,” I said, as her foot came down perilously close to his crown jewels. “Jennie!” shrieked my sister, who has special needs. “Don’t be rude!” “Well, what else am I meant to call it?” I said. “It’s not rude. It’s part of his body, and you nearly stepped on it.” She gave me a shrewd look, cleared her throat and then confidently stated, “Boys have a willy... and girls have a penis.” Oh dear. I explained that, no, girls...

