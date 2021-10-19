Politicians can make a real impact

I drive past the same park almost daily and for years have witnessed how it constantly undergoes a metamorphosis. About a quarter of a century ago, a part of the park was developed and now houses a small shopping mall. But it still boasts a beautiful little dam with fishing spots, lawn areas and a walkaway almost all the way round. In the past decade, the old-style play park with its swings, skyhigh slide, see-saw and witch’s hat was replaced with modern, colourful gym equipment. While I was sad to see the vintage playground disappear, this change has been embraced...

