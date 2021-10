Jeered and humiliated for who he is, Ndebele activist Thando Mahlangu has taken the first step to effect change, standing as a ward councillor candidate for his constituency in the local government elections. The 35-year-old artist from Mountain View village near KwaMhlanga in Mpumalanga has sometimes endured humiliation for choosing to only wear his Ndebele traditional garb – a loin skin and, depending on occasion or weather, a blanket over his shoulders. In 2018, The Citizen reported how Mahlangu, who ekes out a living from his art, was manhandled and kicked off the Gautrain at Park Station in Joburg, resulting...

Jeered and humiliated for who he is, Ndebele activist Thando Mahlangu has taken the first step to effect change, standing as a ward councillor candidate for his constituency in the local government elections.

The 35-year-old artist from Mountain View village near KwaMhlanga in Mpumalanga has sometimes endured humiliation for choosing to only wear his Ndebele traditional garb – a loin skin and, depending on occasion or weather, a blanket over his shoulders.

In 2018, The Citizen reported how Mahlangu, who ekes out a living from his art, was manhandled and kicked off the Gautrain at Park Station in Joburg, resulting in him missing a business meeting in Hatfield, Pretoria.

In March, Mahlangu was humiliated yet again when Boulders Shopping Centre manager Jose Maponyane ordered him and his partner, in matching outfits, to leave the centre as he was indecently dressed.

“We are in a democracy, protected by the constitution. There is no point in me being depressed all the time when I can do something about my anger and frustration,” he said.

“No one will hurt me for standing up for my rights and that is why I decided to roll up my sleeves and work for change.”

Mahlangu is standing on the ticket of a newly formed African Independent People’s Organisation (Aipo), a movement of more than 20 community organisations in the Thembisile Hani and Dr JS Moroka local municipalities.

Aipo, whose ward councillor candidates are politically independent leaders of their respective communities, is working with traditional and church leadership to focus on community issues.

“I want nothing to do with politics, so this organisation appealed to me because these are organisations promoting arts and culture, work against gender-based violence, crime, drugs and alcohol abuse, as well as advocating for economic development,” he said.

Mahlangu said none of the major political parties came to his aid when he was humiliated but community-based organisations stood by him.

“They were there when I needed emotional and financial support. I could see they were not helping me because they expected something in return but because I am one of them.”

There are more than 60 000 candidates vying for more than 9 000 councillor posts in 257 municipalities in the 1 November elections.

