Voters must remember that there is life after the elections. The game politicians play with us come election time leaves me as exhausted as trying to figure out how long Covid will remain our constant normal. When it comes to elections, the promises made by parties are ever so attractive. Some people have even joked that the ruling party is just left with promising marriages to single people. That’s how far-fetched the promises are. The phone calls by the Democratic Alliance’s call centre, to ask if they will “enjoy our support during the upcoming elections”, are exhausting. The Economic Freedom...

South Africa is suffering a political void. There seems to be a lack of leadership that the country needs desperately.

As we navigate through the pandemic plagued with personal protective equipment tender scandals, elective meddling, political interference and disruptive politics, this makes this generation of voters disillusioned and emotionally drained.

I remain resolute that we have not all made it to the promised land and we continue the journey. But there is nothing more disheartening than the state of the nation.

While the ANC was a voice that was impossible to ignore during the struggle against apartheid, one has to wonder if the party became so deaf to the struggles of its people that they see and hear of no evil? Who are they leading when they cannot recognise the plight of the people?

The ANC is the definition of what we have come to know as ageing politics. A remembrance of the status quo, the promisers of a better life for all, that over the years have benefitted a selected few and created tenderpreneurs.

I am tired of being political fodder to politicians. But more than tired, I am exhausted of the voter who forgets that there is life after campaigning.

After food parcels and empty promises, after singing and dancing by a political party that does “experiments” with its people… the politics lover in me is beat!