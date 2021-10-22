Dirk Lotriet
22 Oct 2021
6:00 am
A smile can make your day

Dirk Lotriet

The minister of justice should consider appointing our supermarket’s staff at courts around the country.

Picture: iStock
I pray that I never land up in the dock in our local court. I had to go to court to obtain some documents, and it was the most traumatic experience of the year… and I’m not even accused of a crime. I arrived nice and early, but there was a queue from the door to the parking lot. Everyone had to complete a Covid form and, instead of handing the forms out to people to complete while they stand in line, people had to fill itin at the door – one by one. After 40 minutes, I reached the...

