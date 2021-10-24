Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
Premium Journalist
4 minute read
24 Oct 2021
7:00 am
Local Elections 2021

‘ANC is f***ing up’ SA, but EFF, PA no better, says Joburg mayoral candidate

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni

Lufuno Gogoro has been in the ANC, EFF, PA, and Adec, but says he simply wants to implement the policies the ANC has failed to do.

Lufuno Gogoro 41 Mayoral candidate for the Bolsheviks party speaks to The Citizen, 21 October 2021 after his campaigning in Orange Farm. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
A career politician who has become an infamous party-hopper over several elections says his former political homes are ruining the country, and he wants to fulfil their broken promises. He is currently contesting as mayoral candidate in Johannesburg for the The Bolsheviks Party of South Africa, making it the fifth party he has campaigned for over the last decade. While he is critical of the ANC and the EFF as they are today, Lufuno Gogoro admits his party is not offering anything new, but simply wants to implement the failed promises of the ANC. "Actually the ANC is f*cking up...

