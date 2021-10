The days of the iconic Eyethu Cinema in Mofolo section of Soweto in Johannesburg are numbered, marking an end of an era for the historic building that stood as the symbol of black film and cultural pride. The Citizen can confirm that the cinema, where the independently all-black cast movie Joe Bullet released in 1973 premiered, before promptly being banned by the apartheid government after two screenings, is to make way for a shopping centre. Now derelict, the cinema was not only where liberal film distributors in the 1970s held debuts of major black Hollywood movies like The Wild Geese but also...

Now derelict, the cinema was not only where liberal film distributors in the 1970s held debuts of major black Hollywood movies like The Wild Geese but also hosted key community events like civic meetings, concerts and weddings.

The first black-owned cinema was established in 1969 by businessman and former mayor of Soweto, Ephraim “Mshengu”Tshabalala was also a centre for local and international entertainment.

Revellers were entertained by performances of artists such as Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse Ladysmith Black Mambazo as well as international artists Percy Sledge, Brook Benton and Timmy Thomas.

Tshabalala’s daughter, Ntombikayise, who lives in her parents’ home on Tshabalala Street, a stone’s throw away from the cinema, said she found out that the cinema will be demolished via the grapevine.

“I am also in the dark but I know that my brother [Mandla] has struck a deal with developers to build a shopping complex… This is not going to happen and people are angry because this is a historic place and I was not consulted. I did not agree to this,” she said.

Tshabalala said they have been looking for developers to for the property but said the agreement was that the cinema would be kept.

She said there was currently a dispute regarding her father’s properties and that this matter was in court.

“I do not see this happening because we are in court. There are three signatories to the properties, myself, my sister, who is sick with cancer and my brother [Mandla]. All I know is that there was meeting two weeks ago to launch the development,” Tshabalala said.

Mandla Tshabalala could not be reached for comment and is yet to respond to text messages.

Gauteng department of arts and culture spokesperson Nomazwe Ntlokwana said they were not aware of the plans to demolish Eyethu Cinema

Margarete Mandla, 59, who lives opposite the cinema, said she had great memories of the facility, but agreed that it must go because it was now a hideout for criminals and an eyesore.

“I watched the Lion King there, we danced and had a great time but now that time has passed. All we have are great memories. It is sad, but it must go,” she said.

Ndala Mkhize, 60, will not forget the Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) meetings held at the facility, saying if it were to him the building would be turned into a black film museum.

He reminisced about how they used to watch Chinese karate movies on weekdays at the cinema and the first meat pie he ate.

“Cinemas were in town and we were not allowed in town because we are black. So when Mshengu opened this cinema, it was a beginning of self-pride and culture of entertainment. I met my wife at the cinema,” Mkhize said.