Anybody who doesn’t understand the meaning of diversity, should go to a bring and braai.

I realised this over the weekend when a group of family and friends gathered to celebrate a birthday.

To braai, one needs a fire, and this was the first sign of how deeply diverse the group was.

The merits of gas, charcoal, wood and the temperature of the fire were all hotly (pardon the pun) debated.

When it comes to a braai fire, I’m either in a very small minority group, or on my lonesome, because I believe one cannot braai without a flame and intense heat.

Some of the braai aficionados who do not share my enthusiasm for flame-grilled took out their knives when I suggested we start braaing.

I decided to let the matter cool, for the sake of my own wellbeing. When the fire was eventually declared “ready” and the braai tongs made their appearance, it was obvious that our diversity was layered.

There are those who can braai, those who can’t, those who can’t but think they can, those who can but don’t want to and those who want to braai everybody’s meat.

Next was the meat. From chicken wings to 2kg blocks of rump and everything in between found its way to the grill.

Some were scarcely warmed up before being consumed while others could be used for charcoal at the next braai.

Of course, my veg kebabs and butternuts wrapped in foil caused quite a stir – and a lot of sledging – but I’m big. I can take it.

In the end, we all ate like kings, each more than satisfied with his or her own choice.

Next week’s local government elections are very much like a bring and braai. With 325 political parties contesting elections, there is a mixed grill on offer.

This causes quite a dilemma for voters because what you choose now, you’ll be chewing on for the next five years.

My advice is to select that which reflects your beliefs and values most accurately.

If you prefer a veg kebab, go for it. Don’t be fooled into thinking you have to pick the chicken to keep the veg heads out.