Eric Naki
Political Editor
2 minute read
1 Nov 2021
5:15 am
Local Elections 2021

Elections 2021: Some existing political parties will be in the firing line

Eric Naki

The ANC has mistakenly assumed people would continue to vote for it, irrespective of it being the worst-governed party, says analyst.

Special voting taking place Edenglen Primary school, 31 November 2021 ahead of the official voting day on the 1 November 2021.. Picture: Neil McCartney
Today’s election is not only the most talked about or the most intensely contested in the history of South Africa’s democracy, it will be weaponised to punish mediocrity and win the best for the future. Political experts believe most of the existing political parties will be in the firing line, as the electorate look for new political homes in the emerging parties and independent candidates. Similarly, the polls can determine the future of the country’s electoral-political set-up, where coalitions are the norm, instead of an exception. Presently, coalitions are accidental, a hit-and-run situation, hence they tend to be an on-off...

