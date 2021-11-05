Amanda Watson
Local Elections 2021

Low turnout a vote of no confidence

Of under 40 million eligible voters, only a little over 12 million pitched up.

EFF leader Julius Malema casting his ballot in the 2021 local government elections at Mponegele Primary school in Seshego, Polokwane. Picture: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter
In the 1999 provincial elections, more than 16 million people out of more than 18 million registered voters streamed to polling booths to make their mark for their local government representatives. This year, seven out of 10 people didn’t make it to the polls. Of just under 40 million eligible voters, only a little over 12 million pitched up, and of them more than 230 000 people spoilt their votes. In 1999, a little more than 220 000 people spoilt their votes. Nearly 20 million people voted in what has become Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu’s “Rainbow Nation” election. And it’s...

