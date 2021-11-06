Hein Kaiser
Journalist
4 minute read
6 Nov 2021
7:00 am
Local Elections 2021

PA with plenty of power as the big parties jostle to come out on top

Hein Kaiser

You may have voted for a DA promise but may get ANC-style service delivery, instead, from a coalition-based local government.

Photo: Jacques Nelles
You may have voted for a Democratic Alliance (DA) promise but may get ANC-style service delivery, instead, from a coalition-based local government. Or you may have voted for the DA as an old-style liberal to find your party in bed with ActionSA, with its anti-immigration agenda. The horse-trading which will follow this week’s local government elections means that the policies you voted for have suddenly become highly negotiable. Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) supporters could find their hopes for land expropriation taking a back seat if their party gets into bed with the ANC or DA. The negotiations over seats in...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

PREMIUM!

EDITORIALS

Coalition talks: Hyenas rip apart your principles
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
PREMIUM!

POLITICS

Meet new mayor Chris Pappas, the DA's 'white Zulu'
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
PREMIUM!

COLUMNS

Orchids and Onions to the political parties for their marketing
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
PREMIUM!

LOCAL ELECTIONS 2021

Will ANC in KZN humble itself for the sake of stability, service delivery?
19 hours ago
19 hours ago