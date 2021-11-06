Editorials
2 minute read
6 Nov 2021
7:00 am
Coalition talks: Hyenas rip apart your principles

Before the ballots were cast, the party campaigns were full of sound, light and fury and much of the energy was directed to pulling down their perceived opponents.

Election Posters along Pretorius street in Pretoria ahead of the 1 November 2021 municipal elections, 21 October 2021. Picture: Jacques Nelles
There is something deeply disturbing about the negotiations currently underway between the main political parties – and a number of minor ones – in all of the “hung” councils which resulted from this week’s local government poll. The image of hyenas or vultures ripping a carcass to pieces in the bushveld comes to mind. This is about eating; about getting into a position where you, too, can feed. And much as the parties would try to deny that, it is the reality. Before the ballots were cast, the party campaigns were full of sound, light and fury and much of...

