Poor Daddy Pig: Men also go through some form of gender abuse

The poor Daddy Pig,” an old friend told me this week. As the father of a five year old, I know exactly who Daddy Pig is, but I was somewhat shocked to learn that she spends large parts of her retirement years watching Peppa Pig on television. “What about him?” I asked. “Just look how Mommy Pig and Peppa talk to him,” she said. “He is a bit clumsy at times, but they treat him like an idiot,” my friend explained. “And the fat shaming…” That afternoon, I watched a few episodes of Peppa Pig on YouTube, and I’m afraid...

“I don’t think Egg should watch Peppa Pig anymore. It’s not appropriate viewing for a five year old,” I told the lovely Snapdragon that evening.

“Why?” she asked. “Do you think she’s too big for it?”

“No,” I said. “Just look at the way they treat him. All the verbal abuse, the fat shaming, the insults… I think it’s a form of gender-based violence and I don’t want to expose my daughter to a world where that is seen as normal.”

“A lot of men treat their wives that way,” she said.

“If only a fraction of that abuse was aimed at Mommy Pig, the show would have been banned long ago. And rightly so,” I replied.

“You’re overthinking it,” she said disapprovingly. “It’s just a children’s programme about animals.”

“You’re right,” I admitted. “Animals who walk on their hind legs, who live in houses and drive cars and speak English.”

“You should use your time better,” Snapdragon said.

“There are things around the house that need fixing if we want to sell it early in the new year. But instead of being a handyman, you’re being an idiot. And I also think you spend too much time snacking in front of the TV – your belly is growing.”

I suddenly realised why I have so much sympathy with Daddy Pig.

I’ll consider joining a gym next year. Or maybe not: that evening, Snapdragon put her arm around my middle.

“There’s a bit more to hold on to than before,” she said.

“There’s so much more of you to love.”

Last night, Egg refused to watch Peppa Pig with me. Apparently mommy said it’s not appropriate.