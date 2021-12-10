New Zealand breeding a truly ‘clean generation’ with new tobacco laws

Bad news for 12 year olds in New Zealand: if they ever feel they need the psychological crutch of tobacco to escape life’s realities in an isolated island nation, they will never get the chance. That’s because, in six years’ time, just when they would legally be able to buy fags, their government will shift the goalposts by making it illegal to sell cigarettes to anyone under 19. Then the following year, the age ban will be lifted to 20… and so on. Until, presumably, no-one will be allowed to buy tobacco in New Zealand and that particular virus will...

Bad news for 12 year olds in New Zealand: if they ever feel they need the psychological crutch of tobacco to escape life’s realities in an isolated island nation, they will never get the chance.

That’s because, in six years’ time, just when they would legally be able to buy fags, their government will shift the goalposts by making it illegal to sell cigarettes to anyone under 19. Then the following year, the age ban will be lifted to 20… and so on.

Until, presumably, no-one will be allowed to buy tobacco in New Zealand and that particular virus will become extinct.

It’s enough to give our “freedom fighter” anti-vaxxers the heebie-jeebies. But there are some similarities. Smoking tobacco products can affect others through “second-hand smoke”, which is recognised as a health risk. Also, the

adverse impacts of smoking on health can cost medical systems billions.

ALSO READ: Calls for stronger tobacco control as new study links smoking to Covid-19 deaths

It will be interesting to see how this pans out. Once a person attains adulthood, at 18, should they not be allowed to decide for themselves?

Lung cancer and emphysema, or clean lungs? The freedom of the eternal puff – but the requirement to exercise it outdoors or in places where it can’t harm others…

Or will New Zealand be breeding a truly “clean generation”?