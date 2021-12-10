Editorials
10 Dec 2021
7:01 am
New Zealand breeding a truly ‘clean generation’ with new tobacco laws

In six years, it will be illegal to sell cigarettes to under 19's, the following year, the age ban will be lifted to 20… and so on.

Bad news for 12 year olds in New Zealand: if they ever feel they need the psychological crutch of tobacco to escape life’s realities in an isolated island nation, they will never get the chance. That’s because, in six years’ time, just when they would legally be able to buy fags, their government will shift the goalposts by making it illegal to sell cigarettes to anyone under 19. Then the following year, the age ban will be lifted to 20… and so on. Until, presumably, no-one will be allowed to buy tobacco in New Zealand and that particular virus will...

